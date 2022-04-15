Polling numbers show 'pure, unemotional voter opinion' and that's 'very bad' for Biden

There was a time last year that polling of voter approval for Joe Biden showed results in the range of the 40s.

That would be somewhere in the 40% plus range for the number of Americans who approved of his work.

Then it started slipping, and sliding, and worse.

Now, prominent Washington Examiner columnist Byron York is questioning openly, "How low can Joe go?"

TRENDING: DeSantis signs bill to address 'fatherhood crisis,' teaming up with NFL Hall of Famer

The question surfaced only days after a former pollster for the Clintons, Mark Penn, warned that it would be a "virtual impossibility" for Biden to be re-elected with numbers like those found in a recent Quinnipiac poll, which showed only 33% approval for him.

Penn said, "These are spectacularly low [approval] numbers. To really get down to it, only a third being favorable and in the 20s on independents, of course makes [Biden’s] reelection a virtual impossibility. The administration has got to pivot or this is going to be a tornado of a midterms if these numbers continue to hold up. And frankly, they’ve had month after month here to do something to turn around on inflation, on immigration, on Ukraine, on crime. And they just haven’t done it."

York explained, "Remember just a few weeks ago, when President Joe Biden's supporters hoped he would enjoy a bounce in job approval ratings after his State of the Union address? They scoured each new poll for evidence of even a tiny uptick. A couple of polls appeared to show just a little improvement — maybe it was happening! — and then Biden settled back down into approval ratings in the low 40% range."

That would be, he said, "Until now. In the last three polls in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Biden's job approval rating is 40%, 38%, and 35%. A few optimistic outliers, one poll from the Economist showed a job approval of 46%, are keeping Biden at his current average of 40.4%. But the president's trend, again, seems downward."

Can Joe's polls go any lower? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (309 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

This, he reported, has produced a "new round of panic" for Democrats.

"Biden could bring his whole party crashing down around his shoulders," York said. "And we might not have seen the worst yet. Look at the Gallup Presidential Job Approval Center, maintained by the Gallup polling organization. It compiles the Gallup ratings of each president throughout his administration going back to Harry Truman. Biden is lower than most, but all have hit low spots."

He said he consulted with three Republican pollsters and political consultants on Biden's prospects

David Winston warned, "While there are a lot of groups that have become more disapproving of Biden's job performance, independents are at a remarkable level of disapproval."

He cited a survey from this month that showed independents disapproved by a 30-60 margin, and the fact that "among a group Biden won by 13 points in 2020, after Clinton lost them by four in 2016, his disapproval is 30 points or more higher than his approval. This means the majority coalition that elected him is now not in place."

Dave Carney explained, "Biden has the potential to sink into the high 20s before the midterm elections, considering inflation will be raging by then. Wholesale prices were up over 11 percent last month, an early warning sign for a CPI increase this month and beyond. Vulnerable Democrats are already jumping ship, and other rats will soon follow suit. We have seen the best Biden has to offer, and voters have been left wanting."

And Curt Anderson said, "As long as he doesn't commit a crime, Biden has almost reached the mathematical floor. He could possibly drop a couple more points, but it doesn't matter. His ship already has more holes than can be patched."

York concluded, "If Democrats had an emotional attachment to him, like they had for [Barack] Obama, that would not be possible. But they don't, and independents, not to mention Republicans, don't either. What we're seeing in the polls is pure, unemotional voter opinion on the president's job performance. And for Joe Biden, that is a very bad thing."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!