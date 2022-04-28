A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pope Francis tackles climate change with Council of Cardinals

Preparing for U.N. conference in Egypt

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 2:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – Pope Francis discussed how the Catholic Church can be most effective in combatting climate change in his 41st meeting with his Council of Cardinals this week.

The issue of climate change figured prominently on the cardinals’ agenda for the three days of meetings, along with the war in Ukraine, and the role of women in the Church, according to a Vatican press release published Thursday.

The pope and cardinals focused particularly on preparing for the COP27 United Nations Climate Change conference to be held in Egypt in November 2022.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lockdowns drove 60,000 children to clinical depression
Student committed suicide after bullying over vaccination status
Asian-American Ivy League enrollment has lagged demographic growth
Climate alarmism posing as science education for children
School cancels support of children's charity after 1 complaint about homophobia
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×