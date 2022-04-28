Pope Francis tackles climate change with Council of Cardinals

(BREITBART) – Pope Francis discussed how the Catholic Church can be most effective in combatting climate change in his 41st meeting with his Council of Cardinals this week.

The issue of climate change figured prominently on the cardinals’ agenda for the three days of meetings, along with the war in Ukraine, and the role of women in the Church, according to a Vatican press release published Thursday.

The pope and cardinals focused particularly on preparing for the COP27 United Nations Climate Change conference to be held in Egypt in November 2022.

