'Predators': Disney employees arrested in human-trafficking sting

(DAILY CALLER) -- Law enforcement officials in Polk County, Florida, announced Wednesday that four Disney employees were among the over 100 people arrested in a successful human trafficking sting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced an end to its six-day undercover human trafficking investigation that led to 108 arrests, including four Disney employees, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference, according to NBC South Florida.

“The arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile,” Judd said. “Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and find and arrest those who are profiting from the exploitation of human beings.”

