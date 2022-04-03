Professor allegedly calls cops on 2 students for being late to class

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Georgia State University professor allegedly called the campus police to remove a pair of students who were late to class.

According to NBC News.com, Professor Carissa Gray contacted police after asking the tardy students to leave her class. The students, “Taylor” and “Kamryn,” are black — as is Gray.

Bria Blake (a GSU student according to the Daily Mail) emphasizes in a TikTok video from Wednesday that the lateness was the catalyst for Gray calling security. However, she later says the pair refused Gray’s request to leave class because they had “paid to be [there].”

