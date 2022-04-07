Prohibition of leavened bread on Passover 'just took down Israeli government'

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- The ruling coalition party teeters after a member of Bennett’s own party left after a dispute over Passover kashrut in Israeli hospitals. One rabbi cited an ancient esoteric text which described just such a situation as a harbinger of the Messiah.

The coalition of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lost its narrow majority when Idit Silman, the leader of the coalition and a member of the Knesset for Bennett’s Yamina party, announced that she will join the opposition over her objections to a Health Ministry instruction that hospitals not enforce kashrut restrictions during the upcoming Passover holiday.

The difficulties began when Nitzan Horowitz, the acting Minister of Health, issued a letter to hospitals in Israel ordering them to allow patients and visitors to bring chametz (leavened food) into the hospitals during the eight days of Passover. His letter came after 2020 the High Court ruling that hospitals cannot ban patients, visitors, and others from entering with food products that are not kosher for Passover during the holiday.

