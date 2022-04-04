Proposed law legalizes infanticide

This may be the most sickening proposed legislation ever. The crafty rhetoric in this bill is as deceptive as the language used by the serpent in the Garden of Eden.

I'm speaking of California Assembly Bill 2223 (AB 2223). Simply put, this legislation would:

Allow for abortion through nine months of pregnancy and then for two months thereafter.

Prevent a coroner's investigation of the death of a child up to 2 months of age.

Hold innocent any parties involved in assisting with the death of that child.

And more …

At first glance, AB 2223, first introduced in February, continues the ridiculous "inclusiveness" agenda by updating gender-specific language, replacing words like "woman" with "pregnant person."

But in reality, AB 2223, scheduled for its first hearing April 5, doesn't stop there.

The bill literally decriminalizes post-birth abortion, or infanticide, the killing of babies up to a month old and possibly older. It does this by eliminating civil and criminal penalties for abortions, including "perinatal death." Conveniently, the bill doesn't define the term "perinatal," but medical dictionaries do. Perinatal is the time shortly before and after a child is born. It includes the first one to four weeks out of the womb. Indeed, existing California law already defines the term "perinatal" to mean "the period from the establishment of pregnancy to one month following delivery."

But that period could be interpreted to include 60 days by applying California Department of Health Title 22 CPSP Regulations § 51179:

Comprehensive Perinatal Services "Comprehensive perinatal services" means obstetric, psychosocial, nutrition, and health education services, and related case coordination provided by or under the personal supervision of a physician during pregnancy and 60 days following delivery.

Applying these pre-existing legal definitions to AB 2223 could effectively decriminalize killing babies born alive conceivably through the first two months of life.

But AB 2223 gets even creepier. The proposed bill would also amend existing state law to change the scope of coroners' inquiries to exclude "deaths related to or following known or suspected self-induced or criminal abortion." It redefines an unauthorized abortion to exclude any abortions committed by a woman herself.

AB 2223 also exempts from prosecution those who assist in committing an abortion or perinatal death. It adds a private cause of action against the state for violations of the proposed law, plus a provision for recovering attorneys' fees. In other words, by adding in the attorneys' fees provision, slimy lawyers would be incentivized to sue any police officer or coroner who investigates an infant's death.

This bill would amend an existing California Health and Safety code section to read:

(a) Notwithstanding any other law, a person shall not be subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty … based on their actions or omissions with respect to their pregnancy or actual, potential, or alleged pregnancy outcome, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death.

Therefore, under Section 7 of AB 2223, if a 29-day-old baby dies from abandonment or neglect and police investigate and eventually arrest the mother for the baby's death, the mother can sue the police for monetary damages plus attorneys' fees.

Nor can the state prosecute other people complicit in committing perinatal deaths:

(b) A person who aids or assists a pregnant person in exercising their rights under this article shall not be subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty, or otherwise be deprived of their rights, based solely on their actions to aid or assist a pregnant person in exercising their rights under this article with the pregnant person's voluntary consent.

And if the definition of "perinatal" were to expand, AB 2223's scope can likewise expand to prevent prosecution of a child's death up to 60 days.

There is an underground cult of depraved and twisted adults that would see this bill as a license for evil. Child traffickers likely envision AB 2223 as a heyday. Child welfare scammers could also use this legislation as an excuse to get pregnant, give birth, end a life and increase their monthly benefits.

