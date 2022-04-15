Putin's next problem: Is Finland destined to join NATO?

(19 FORTY FIVE) – Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin revealed on Wednesday that Finland is undergoing a process of determining the appropriate course of action with regard to the possibility of the country joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Marin said that a decision will be made within the next few weeks, and will not take several more months as major media outlets have speculated.
In a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, Marin said that a decision to join or not to join NATO comes with consequences either way and that the situation in Ukraine has prompted the two countries to re-evaluate their history of neutrality that extended throughout the Cold War.
“We need to have a view on the future and we are using this time to analyze and also building common views on the future when it comes to security,” Marin said.
