Quran riots in Sweden as Muslim migrants violently seize control

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – On Thursday and Good Friday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish Stram Kurs political party, scheduled protests in Sweden against Islamic Supremacy. Paludan organized demonstrations in some of the country’s most dangerous, immigrant-dense areas, widely considered no-go-zones. These protests, which coincide with the Muslim holiday Ramadan, were to show that Islamic values are not compatible with liberal Swedish society and its freedom of expression and opinion.
Sweden’s exploding violent migrant crime rate poses a threat to his neighboring country Denmark, explains Paludan, because of the easy access between Scandinavian countries due to the Nordic Passport Union. The Nordic Passport Union allows illegal migrants in Sweden to easily travel and reside in Denmark without any travel documentation or even a residence permit.
Paludan intended to set fire to the Qur’an at the demonstrations to show the world once again how Islamic migrants would react to the provocation. Paludan’s mission is to educate the public on the damaging effects of Islam, fight against Sharia, and protect Swedes who are under attack by Islamic supremacists. Unfortunately, his mission to help others has landed him on the Muslim terrorist group al-Qaeda’s “Kill List.”
