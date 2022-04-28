A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithWND FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ray of light amid dire statistics about Bible reading should spark believers' boldness

Surprisingly number of people expressed curiosity about scripture

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 2:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FAITHWIRE) – Amid the negative news showing a decrease in Americans’ Bible use and engagement, there’s a glimmer of hope and a challenge to Christians everywhere.

The American Bible Society’s “State of the Bible USA 2022” report recently found significant decreases in key Bible metrics, but the study also found a positive: a substantial proportion of people who seldom or never read Scripture expressed at least some curiosity about the Bible and Jesus.

In fact, the American Bible Society said this particular subset of data offered “positive news for those in Bible ministry” on the inquisitiveness front.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lockdowns drove 60,000 children to clinical depression
Student committed suicide after bullying over vaccination status
Asian-American Ivy League enrollment has lagged demographic growth
Climate alarmism posing as science education for children
School cancels support of children's charity after 1 complaint about homophobia
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×