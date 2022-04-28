Ray of light amid dire statistics about Bible reading should spark believers' boldness

(FAITHWIRE) – Amid the negative news showing a decrease in Americans’ Bible use and engagement, there’s a glimmer of hope and a challenge to Christians everywhere.

The American Bible Society’s “State of the Bible USA 2022” report recently found significant decreases in key Bible metrics, but the study also found a positive: a substantial proportion of people who seldom or never read Scripture expressed at least some curiosity about the Bible and Jesus.

In fact, the American Bible Society said this particular subset of data offered “positive news for those in Bible ministry” on the inquisitiveness front.

