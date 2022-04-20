Who's the real president of the United States?

Come on, man! Who is it?

They claim it's Joe Biden – ask anybody who works at CNN, the New York Times, MSNBC, the Washington Times, even Fox News.

But it's becoming a sick joke.

Biden is too old, too demented, too cognitively challenged, too MEAN and hopelessly unpresidential to be in the running. And Kamala – his vice president? That would be an even bigger joke.

It wasn't that long ago that this question was seriously asked about the president.

In fact, it was just four years ago – with President Donald J. Trump.

In an article at the liberal Brookings Institute, by Elaine Kamarck, she began, "What do we do if the American president is senile, unhinged, dangerously impulsive, divorced from reality, suffering from short-term memory loss, likely to start a nuclear war and therefore dangerous to the Republic?"

"In one way or another those questions have been asked (him) during his first tumultuous year in the White House," Kamarck wrote. "The publication of Michael Wolff's new book, 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' has resurrected the issue of presidential competency."

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution has never been invoked permanently.

It reads: "Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

To say the amendment has been considered more seriously lately would be an understatement. It's one of three ways to rid yourself of a drag on the Executive Branch – resignation, declare him "unable to discharge to powers and duties of his office," and impeachment. In the case of Biden, his presidency historically would be the greatest and quickest to fail, so fast and so hard.

He can't truly be calling the shots right now. Consider Kamarck's words:

"What do we do if the American president is senile, unhinged, dangerously impulsive, divorced from reality, suffering from short-term memory loss, likely to start a nuclear war and therefore dangerous to the Republic?"

Are they true and valid? Have they ever been truer or more valid for most Americans? With a "president" at 30% approval?

I think we're going to see this happen sooner rather than later – as the Hunter Biden investigation rolls on.

Wayne Allyn Root, a syndicated columnist for WND and Townhall, called Biden in October "a brain-dead zombie puppet, incapable of knowing the difference between his wife and sister. I'm certain his wife, Jill, feeds him baby food in the White House basement – in a mask."

Root has two candidates for the acting president – Barack Obama and George Soros.

"No. 1: Former President Barack Obama is back for his third term, to finish the job he started – the destruction of America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and the great American middle class.

"No. 2: But make no mistake, Obama isn't the boss, either. Evil billionaire George Soros is giving Obama his marching orders. In the end, money talks. Soros has all the money in the world, along with a burning passion to destroy America. Obama takes his marching orders from Soros."

I think either one is a good guess.

But so is Ron Klain, Biden's actual chief of staff. The only problem is Klain is deep into the Hunter Biden mess, so he soon may be out of a job, though he wants to serve two terms! He's actually called by Washington insiders "President Klain."

Obama is my pick. Though I think of Soros as Satan's evil twin.

Maybe Susan Rice? There aren't too many capable people in the Biden White House. But nobody except Biden gets lost going to his room, drools, says things like gibberish – because they are gibberish.

Perhaps no one said it better than Kamarck: "What do we do if the American president is senile, unhinged, dangerously impulsive, divorced from reality, suffering from short-term memory loss, likely to start a nuclear war and therefore dangerous to the Republic?"

And she thought she was talking about Trump!

