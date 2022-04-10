Report: Biden has sent $1 billion to Afghanistan since Taliban terrorists took over

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, has reported in a column at the Gatestone Institute that Joe Biden has dispatched $1 billion of American taxpayer money to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Since the terror group took over the country.

All that money has been handed over since Biden abruptly withdraw all American forces last year, leaving behind not just hundreds of Americans to be under the thumb of the terrorist Taliban organization but tens of billions of dollars worth of American war machinery.

Greenfield explained that over the years, the U.S. and others "poured billions in humanitarian aid into Afghanistan," most of which "went into the pockets of the Taliban."

Since Biden's disastrous pullout, he explained the "sob stories," "hungry children, the girls deprived of an education" and more, have kept a river of charity money flooding in.

It was, Greenfield reported, at a United Nations event that the U.K., Germany and Qatar, which backs the Taliban, raised $2.4 billion for Afghanistan.

They had wanted $4.4 billion, and Biden's contribution was $204 million, he said.

"That's on top of the $782 million in 'humanitarian aid' allocated to Afghanistan last year since the Taliban took over. This year, Biden signed an executive order allocating $3.5 billion of the Afghan assets held in the Federal Reserve for the same purpose. But even not counting those funds, Biden has dedicated $986 million to Afghanistan since the Taliban took over," Greenfield reported.

"That's nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money and nearly $4.5 billion in total funds."

And he noted that Biden administration's claim the money isn't going to the Taliban is "as plausible as its previous claims that the Afghan government wouldn't collapse, that if it did we would be ready, and that all Americans would be evacuated before Kabul fell to the enemy."

While U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield claimed the funding would go to NGOs, and the U.N., he explained reality.

"Since the Taliban control Afghanistan, they control the non-profit NGOs and the U.N. presence in what is now their country. Anyone who directs money into Afghanistan is funding the Taliban," he said.

In fact, he said, there's already a "Monitoring and Control Plan of NGOs" because implemented by the Taliban, to allow the terror group to control whatever those groups do.

The terrorists previously tried to create a joint force with other countries to hand out money, and have tried to pressure NGOs to hire Taliban members.

"Since the NGOs rely heavily on local labor, all the Taliban have to do is intimidate Afghan employees into following their orders. And for a terror group that practices mutilation and beheading, that's not hard. Does anyone really believe that an Afghan with a wife and children living under Taliban rule is going to follow our aid guidelines rather than those of the gunmen?" he wrote.

"After two decades of funding the Taliban with our efforts to rebuild Afghanistan, we're still at it," he concluded.

