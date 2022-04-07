Report documents 'Biden Inc.' family members who cash in on name

Much reporting has focused in recent years on the huge payments that Hunter Biden somehow has collected.

The $4.8 million from just one Chinese interest, the $3.5 million from a Russian oligarch, the multiple millions from Burisma, the allegedly corrupt Ukraine company that insisted he serve on the gas operation's board – without any experience in the industry.

What he did have, however, was a dad who then was vice president of the United States and in charge of U.S.-Ukraine policy for Barack Obama.

Now an extensive report from Fox News has outlined the "family tradition" of members "cashing in" on Joe Biden's political career under the headline phrase "BIDEN INC."

The report explained the latest move is from Valerie Biden Owens, Joe Biden's sister, who "will kick off her book tour Thursday night in Washington, D.C., ahead of the release of her memoir next week."

The report bluntly explains, it "could create a headache for the White House as she continues to cash in on her brother’s political career, conflicting with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s statement last January about the White House's ethics policy."

Psaki had said, "It's the White House's policy that the president's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest or in any way – in any way they could reasonably be understood to imply his endorsement or support."

But Owens' book is, "Growing Up Biden: A Memoir," and features a photograph of her, Joe Biden, their two brothers, and mother, on the cover.

Her revenue streams often are tied to Joe Biden, for whom she served as manager for seven Senate campaigns, and she also advised on his three presidential runs, including the first that ended in a plagiarism scandal, the report said.

The promotion of her Biden connection comes "a little over a year after the transition team's lawyers told Vice President-elect Harris's niece she could no longer produce clothing or write any new books with Harris's name or likeness, the Los Angeles Times reported in early 2021," Fox News said.

During Joe Biden's second run for the White House in 2007 and 2008, which was unsuccessful, Owens was her brother's national campaign chair, and was employed by the Joe Slade White & Co., which raked in $2.5 million from campaign and committees at the time.

Another cashing in was Owens' daughter, Valerie J. Owens, who goes by "Missy," who made tens of thousands of dollars working for her uncle's campaign. The report explained she later "would go on to score" high-level government posts during the Obama regime.

Eventually she worked at Coca-Cola in a government relations post, and recently was hired by GM for its "regulatory affairs" office.

Fox reported, "Valerie's other daughter, Casey, also got a job in the Obama-Biden administration, serving as a special assistant to the senior coordinator for China at the Treasury Department for over two years."

As the Obama's tenure ended, "Missy reached out to her first cousin and then-Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, about helping her mother get a position in the administration, saying it would be 'good for her' and that she 'needs it more than I do right now,'" Fox explained it discovered from emails.

Owens, after her brother left the VP's office, worked at the Biden Foundation, the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, and at the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, the report said.

The report said Valerie’s husband, John Owens or "Jack," had asked for help from Hunter for a Chinese business license "secured very quickly."

The family's financial scheming also got the attention of Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who said in a Just the News report that the Biden family members are "grifters" and "influence peddlers."

His comments came and more information about questionable deals involving Joe Biden's brother, James, and Hunter, emerged.

"They knew exactly what they were doing," Johnson told "Just the News — Not Noise." "They were using Vice President Biden's position and his name to peddle influence, and rake in, vacuum in millions of dollars from all over the world.

"The Bidens are grifters. They're influence peddlers. They've made millions. They've compromised themselves, and they've compromised America's national security."

