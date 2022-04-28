Report: Iran plotting to assassinate former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The United States under Joe Biden's administration has gone to extraordinary lengths to try to restore an agreement with Iran to replace the failed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was created by Barack Obama and thrown out as useless by President Trump.

The U.S. reportedly even was considering a move that would delist Iran's terror-sponsoring Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps from an international terror watch list.

So given the significant U.S. efforts, Iran's response has been to work toward the same goals, right?

No.

TRENDING: Video shows Alec Baldwin's finger on trigger of gun that killed cinematographer

A report published by Just the News reveals how, as the U.S. was negotiating honestly with Iran, it was negotiating with the U.S. – and strategizing to assassinate key American leaders.

The report explained current Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the IRGC "continues to plot the assassination of both current and former top United States officials while talks regarding the Iran nuclear deal are still under way."

The revelation came during Blinken's appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked him if it was true that Iran was "actively trying to murder former senior officials of the U.S.?"

The report said Blinken confirmed an "an ongoing threat against American officials both present and past," and cited former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as one target.

Are Biden's policies putting top United States officials in danger of assassination? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Previously, former National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly was a target, the report said.

In fact, Blinken claimed that "one of the strong messages we send to them [Iranian negotiators] is they need to stop targeting our people… and they said they know what they would need to do to address this problem."

When reports emerged earlier about the U.S. delisting the IRGC from the terrorist watch list in return for a de-escalation of terrorism by Iran, the rogue Islamic regime responded that it wasn't interested.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!