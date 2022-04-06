Report: Joe Biden did favor for Hunter's Chinese partner

Joe Biden, whose name is being brought up more and more as investigators and others review allegations of misbehavior on the part of his son, Hunter Biden, took the time to do a favor for Hunter's Chinese business partner, according to a new report from Fox News.

He, in fact, wrote a recommendation letter for the business partner's son and sent to directly to the president of a college.

Joe Biden repeatedly has claimed he never discussed Hunter's business operations with his son.

But the report explained, "Fox News Digital obtained emails between Hunter Biden and his business associates involved in his firm Rosemont Seneca’s joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and BHR."

Hunter Biden owned 10% of BHR as recently as last year.

Fox News reported it found an email from Jan. 3, 2017, revealing that Jonathan Li, the chief of BHR at the time, wrote to Hunter Biden and several others that said, "Gentlmen[sic], please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li. He is applying the following colleges for this year."

The email listed Brown, Cornell and New York universities.

It asks for "advice" regarding the applications.

One of the others on the recipient list, James Bulger, responded, "Lets [sic] see how we can be helpful here to Chris."

Then in February, Eric Schwerin, who served as president of Rosemont Seneca, wrote to Li, "Jonathan, Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University.

"The original is being FedExed to Dr. Paxson directly at Brown. It should be there by Tuesday at the latest (given Monday is a holiday here in the U.S.). Let us know if you have any questions. Best, Eric," Li was told.

Christina Paxson is chief at Brown.

Li responded, "And Hunter, thank you very much too. All the best to you all."

Fox News Digital said it was not able to review any attached letter from Joe Biden on behalf of the younger Li, nor was it clear if he was admitted to, or attended, Brown.

The emails were found in the drive of the laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

The White House and officials for Brown all declined comment, Fox News reported.

Just this week White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed it was still her belief that Joe Biden's claim to not have discussed with his son his overseas business operations, some of which now are being revealed as scandalous, stood.

But those emails also have revealed Chinese interests paying $4.8 million to the Biden family, and the fact that Hunter Biden was offering access to his father in business negotiations with Russia and Ukraine.

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation for his taxes since 2018, a source told Fox News, which revealed it was started partly because of Suspicious Activity Reports regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

And a grand jury reportedly is reviewing Hunter Biden's international business dealings.

