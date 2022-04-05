Report shows Hunter Biden offering access to VP Biden

Digging by Just the News into old emails and court records involving Hunter Biden and his former business associates reveal the president's son "embarked on an aggressive campaign to score millions of dollars" back in 2014 when Russia first invaded Ukraine.

And he appeared to be offering access to his father, the vice president, at the time.

The report explains Hunter Biden and his associates were working on deals with oligarchs in both countries – if they had an interest in his father's policymaking.

In one case, they targeted Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was sanctioned by the U.S. a few years later, "for as much as $200 million after helping her get a bank account set up in America," the report said.

It was then that Baturina and her husband, a former Moscow mayor, were scheduled by Hunter Biden for an "intimate dinner" meeting with Joe Biden, then vice president for Barack Obama, in 2015, the report said.

This was developing at the same time that Hunter Biden was working with Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, for whose company, Burisma, he soon became a board member – for fees of tens of thousands of dollars per month.

American diplomats have since confirmed that that deal created problems for America's anti-corruption message in Ukraine as Burisma was suspected of being corrupt even while Hunter Biden was on the board.

It also revealed Joe Biden's cooperation with his son's business efforts, as he traveled to Ukraine on official government business, and threatened to withhold $1 billion in American aid if the prosecutor looking into Burisma wasn't fired.

Joe Biden soon was boasting of his success:

Just the News explained the "balancing act" that was required to try to cash in from both sides, after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean region.

"Just spent two hours on the phone with Kiev. I am confident at this point that this is a good if not life changing deal if the Uk [Ukraine] doesn't collapse in the meantime," now-convicted Biden business partner Devon Archer wrote Hunter Biden in 2014, Just the News confirmed.

Further, the report explained another convicted associate of Hunter Biden, John Galanis, later swore in an affidavit he and his son were aware of a strategy by "Hunter Biden-related companies of promising oligarchs 'quid pro quo' access to Washington in return for their dollars," Just the News revealed.

Galanis statement referenced "high level political contacts" that were being offered to "foreign oligarchs," and he bluntly described the scheme as "political influence peddling."

Just the News confirmed, "Hunter Biden's lawyers have repeatedly declined to answer questions or requests for comment from Just the News. Hunter Biden has acknowledged he is under criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware but denied committing any wrongdoing."

Joe Biden consistently has defended his son as having done no wrong, even though he's also claimed not to know about his business dealings.

Just the News noted: "Records … and a Hunter Biden laptop the FBI seized from a Delaware computer shop in 2019 make clear Hunter Biden and his associates directly sought business with both Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs."

It's already been reported that Baturina sent $3.5 million to a firm inside Hunter Biden's business circle at the time.

Now, the report said, memos confirm that "Hunter Biden had direct dealings and was on a first-name basis with Baturina as they pitched her deals, which included a $40 million real estate venture in New York through the Burnham investment firm where Hunter Biden was listed as a vice chairman in the firm's promotional materials."

The report said Baturina eventually invested some $200 million in various funds organized by a Hunter Biden associate.

The payments from Burisma to one of Hunter Biden's companies eventually totaled nearly $3.5 million, the report said.

"When Joe Biden visited Ukraine in April 2014, his son sought to take credit with his new employer, Burisma, for a line in the vice president’s speech calling for expanded natural gas exploration. 'Makes it look like we are adding value,' Hunter Biden wrote," the report explained.

The report said the evidence reveals Hunter Biden was trying to leverage a relationship with both Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs for financial gain – and he did that multiple times.

And Hunter Biden was discussing how to get their Russian and Ukrainian partners "some face time" with Joe Biden, Just the News confirmed.

When President Trump later tried to "get to the bottom of the Biden Burisma scheme," the report said, Democrats in Congress impeached him.

