Republicans warn Dems: Stop ignoring crime crisis so you can push radical gun-control agenda

(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – Frustration with President Joe Biden’s “stuck-on-repeat” gun control focus that lets criminals run rampant is boiling over in Congress. Republican leaders in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives are telling The White House that they are ignoring a crime crisis to push a radical gun control agenda.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote a letter to President Biden to end partisan attacks to advance a gun control agenda.

Sen. Grassley pointed to The White House’s repetitive nominations of gun control advocates to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a position of public trust that must remain above the political fray.

