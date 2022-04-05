Revolt at the Mouse House! Disney employees fight company 'wokeness'

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Employees at Disney are revolting against the company’s opposition to a parental rights law in Florida, a congressional candidate told Fox News.
“There is certainly pressure mounting within Disney,” Jose Castillo said during a Fox News appearance Saturday. “At some point I believe Disney executives will have to respond.”
I work at Disney. The vast majority of Disney workers support the Parental Rights in Education Bill. They may be a silent majority, but they’ll be sending a loud message on Election Day.
— Jose Castillo for Congress (@JoseForFlorida) March 28, 2022
“The vast majority of Disney workers support the Parental Rights in Education Bill,” Castillo posted on Twitter last week. “They may be a silent majority, but they’ll be sending a loud message on Election Day.”
A number of screenshots of what appeared to be comments on internal message boards defending the law at Disney were also posted on Twitter by Jack Posobiec, who claimed they were provided from an employee at the entertainment giant.
Here are a few. Sounds like workers just wanting to do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/XiUdASFE7X
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 2, 2022
Disney CEO Bob Chapek came out in opposition to the bill after complaints from some employees that led to walkouts and criticism from LGBT advocacy organizations.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation into on March 28, which has been falsely painted as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by LBGT activists.
The legislation, which prohibits instructing students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity, drew widespread opposition from Hollywood, including at March 27’s Academy Awards ceremony.
“The one thing I’ll say about that is if people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as exemplars and as heroes and all that—if those are the types of people that are opposing us on parents’ rights, I wear that like a badge of honor,” DeSantis said on the day he signed the bill into law.
Disney did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
