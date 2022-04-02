'Rigged': Film shows how Zuckerberg 'funded plot to defeat' Trump

A spokesman for Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as "neither new nor newsworthy" an upcoming documentary by conservative activist David Bossie that charges the Facebook founder's $400 million to to fund election operations was intentionally channeled largely to three key swing states in an effort to defeat Donald Trump.

Bossie's Citizens United Productions is the producer of "Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump," which will debut next Tuesday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. After the debut, it will be available for streaming at Rigged2020.com.

The documentary contends the Zuckerberg money persuaded governmental entities to adopt policies that compromise vote integrity, including mail-in ballots and increasing the number of ballot drop boxes. The $400 million was distributed through the Center for Tech and Civic Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research in Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia.

On Thursday night, Brian Baker, a spokesman for Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, said in a statement to Fox News that film was irrelevant.

'When our nation’s election infrastructure faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the federal government failed to provide adequate funds to allow states and localities to conduct elections, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan stepped up to close that funding gap with two independent, non-profit organizations to help the American people vote," Baker said.

He argued the Zuckerberg and Chan "announced their support for this effort well in advance of the election, so this documentary is neither new nor newsworthy.”

"They also did not participate in the process to determine which jurisdictions received funds," he said.

Baker argued that "nearly 2,500 election jurisdictions from 49 states applied and each jurisdiction that applied received funds, no matter whether they were historically Republican, Democratic or swing districts." He insisted more funding went to Republican districts than Democratic districts and the majority to areas that either Trump or Biden won by clear margins.

But the documentary, as Breitbart News reported, shows that 92% of the funds went to jurisdictions carried by Joe Biden.

'Verifiable' cash flow

Baker concluded with an acknowledgement that "we've only seen two minutes" of the film "so far."

Nevertheless, he said it "appears to feature the same people advancing the same claims that have been debunked by multiple federal and state courts and respected news organizations, only this time, set to dramatic music."

Breitbart noted the film has nothing to do with other claims of fraud surrounding the election.

"The cash flow is verifiable, suggesting that Zuckerberg’s team is hoping to distract from the revelations detailed in the documentary," Breitbart said.

'The actual dollar amounts'

Bossie said Zuckerberg was given the opportunity to respond during the production of the film but never replied.

The producer said Bossie said the tech billionaire is trying to "hide behind the claim that more Republican areas received money than Democrat areas, but that is purposely misleading."

"When you look at the actual dollar amounts – not the number of grants awarded – the vast majority of the money was spent in localities that were carried by Biden," he explained.

"Finally, Zuckerberg admits that he hasn't seen the film, but denies its contents anyway," Bossie said. "He then claims that the facts as laid out in the film have been ‘debunked’ in court, although the points made in the movie were not the subject of any of the lawsuits surrounding the 2020 election that he’s referencing."

Zuckerberg's statement, he said, "does nothing to counter the many facts – supported by official IRS tax forms filed by the non-profit groups Zuckerberg funded – we spell out in Rigged."

On Friday, Bossie told Steve Bannon on "War Room" that amid so many issues related to the 2020 election, he and his team kept the film focused on Zuckerberg, based on the hard evidence of the IRS non-profit financial forms.

See the "War Room" interview with Bossie beginning at 19:00:

