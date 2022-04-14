RNC withdraws from presidential debate commission

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Republican National Committee unanimously voted Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates and vowed to find "newer, better debate platforms."

GOP presidential candidates will have to sign a written pledge that they will only partake in debates sanctioned by the party, or else they will be banned from the party's approved debates, according to the resolution that passed.

“Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates. The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage," Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, said in a statement.

