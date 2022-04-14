A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Russia sets up 'shaping operation' to prepare for major ground offensive in Donbas

Senior defense official says its difficult to say when 'D-Day' will be

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 14, 2022 at 4:47pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Thermobaric bombs that suck oxygen from the air being launched. (Video screenshot)

Thermobaric bombs that suck oxygen from the air being launched. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Russia is setting up a "shaping operation" in preparation for a major ground offensive as it concentrates its war efforts in eastern Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Thursday.

"They're setting the conditions for what they want to conduct in the Donbas region on the ground and in the air," the official said. "They are setting the conditions for what we believe will be a heavier offensive in the Donbas region."

The senior defense official said Russians are moving in artillery units, command and control "enablers," and aviation support.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







2 inmates in all-female prison pregnant after 27 transgenders are moved in
Russia sets up 'shaping operation' to prepare for major ground offensive in Donbas
Military advocacy group torches Army fitness test changes
Lamborghini customers now waiting more than 12 months for a car, CEO says
Sen. Manchin: Keystone XL pipeline could be 'rebranded' to help energy crisis
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×