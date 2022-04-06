Russian soldiers accused of setting up crematoria in 'new Auschwitz'

Mariupol, Ukraine, already has been under assault by Russian military forces for weeks.
A Fox News report described the city as partly occupied by Russians and in the bull's-eye of "one of the most brutal Russia offensives in Ukraine."
Advertisement - story continues below
There are an estimated 160,000 people trapped there without access to power, heat, health care or water, and some 5,000 reportedly are dead.
But the death told could be in the tens of thousands, the report said.
TRENDING: 'Watch them sweat:' Speculation swirls as Elon Musk becomes largest Twitter shareholder
But now city officials are charging that Russians have set up mobile crematoria to remove the evidence of their alleged war crimes.
On social media, the city council issued a statement that said, "The killers are covering their tracks."
Advertisement - story continues below
It continued, "Russia’s top leadership ordered the destruction of any evidence of crimes committed by its army in Mariupol."
The alleged destruction of "evidence" follows widespread world condemnation of Russia's mass killings of civilians in Bucha, which recently came to light, the report explained.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it evacuated a few hundred people from Berdiansk, about 50 miles from Mariupol, but it remains unable to reach those in the larger city, the report said.
The city charged that Russians are preventing aid from reaching the city because of the number of dead remaining in the streets, and further the invading forces are removing potential witnesses by taking people to "filtration camps."
That statement was affirmed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said she has seen "credible reports" of that activity.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The world has not seen the scale of the tragedy in Mariupol since the existence of the Nazi concentration camps. Russia-occupation forces turned our entire city into a death camp," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko in a statement on a Ukrainian news outlet. "This is the new Auschwitz and Majdanek."
Fox News reported Thomas-Greenfield described how Russians were abducting Ukrainian civilians, taking their passports and interrogating them – before relocating them to Russia.
"The remarks from U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking remotely from Ukraine, addressed the U.N. Security Council. He called for Russian troops to be brought up on war crime charges for atrocities uncovered in Bucha and around Kyiv before a tribunal similar to the one set up at Nuremberg after World War II," the report explained.
Advertisement - story continues below
"We've all seen the gruesome photos, lifeless bodies lying in the streets, apparently summarily executed, their hands tied behind their backs," explained Thomas-Greenfield.
"As we work to independently confirm the events depicted in these images, I would remind this council that based on the currently available information, the United States has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," the ambassador said.
She continued, according to the report, "I do not need to spell out what these so-called filtration camps are reminiscent of. It’s chilling, and we cannot look away," she said, invoking Nazi-era concentration camps without identifying them by name.
"Every day we see more and more how little Russia respects human rights. And that is why I announced yesterday that the United States, in coordination with Ukraine and many other U.N. member states, will seek Russia's suspension from the U.N. Human Rights Council."
Advertisement - story continues below
Zelenskyy previously has said hundreds were tortured and killed by Russians in Bucha, including civilians driven over in their cars by tanks, and women being raped and killed.
Reports also said Russian soldiers were rigging bodies of Ukrainian civilians they killed with explosives.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]