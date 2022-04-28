A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School cancels support of children's charity after 1 complaint about homophobia

Accused founder of unacceptable Christian beliefs

WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 2:44pm
(CALDRON POOL) – A boarding school in the UK has cancelled their support of a children’s charity after receiving one complaint accusing the charity’s founder of believing what the Bible says about marriage.

St Lawrence College in Ramsgate, Kent, terminated their support for the Samaritan’s Purse’s ‘Operation Christmas Child’ after a single complaint was made against the charity’s founder, Rev Franklin Graham.

Complainants described Rev Graham’s biblical view of marriage as ‘homophobic,’ and warned that anyone who shares the charity’s beliefs about the Bible is a ‘danger to children.’

