School district to pre-K students: Draw your own transgender pride flag

(DAILY WIRE) – As part of its ongoing LGBTQ+ Equity study month this April, an Illinois school district has suggested that Pre-K students “identify the colors in the rainbow flag” and “participate in making” their own “rainbow and/or trans pride flag,” according to curriculum materials reviewed by The Daily Wire.

District 65, located in Evanston, Illinois, has dedicated a significant portion of the academic year to “equity weeks.” From September 15 to October 15, it hosted Latinx Heritage Month. In February, District 65 hosted Black Lives Matter At School Week of Action, The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

The district’s LGBTQ+ Equity Month study unit is currently running for Pre-K to eighth grade. According to curriculum materials posted online, it is appropriate for students in the preschool to learn that some of their friends’ parents might be “non-binary or queer” and to learn about the rainbow flag. The curriculum also has students learn what each color of the flag represents — before drawing their own.

Read the full story ›