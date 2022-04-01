School nurse suspended for Facebook post questioning why children were receiving puberty blockers

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A school nurse in Hartford, Connecticut was suspended over a “transphobic” Facebook post in which she questioned why 11-year-olds were on puberty blockers.

77-year-old Kathleen Cataford, who works at Richard J Kinsella Magnet School, posted in a mum’s Facebook group that there was an 11-year-old girl at the school on puberty blockers and 12 other students identifying as “non-binary.”

“Investigate the school system curriculum ... CT is a very socially liberal, gender confused state,” she wrote. “As a public school nurse, I have an 11yo female student on puberty blockers and a dozen identifying as non-binary, all but two keeping this as a secret from their parents with the help of teachers, SSW [social workers] and school administration.”

