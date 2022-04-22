A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School officials face lawsuit for hiding gender conversions from parents

Pushed children into transitions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2022 at 1:19pm
(DC ENQUIRER) – A federal lawsuit filed by 2 pairs of Massachusetts parents alleges that the school counselor, current and former district superintendents violated parents’ fundamental rights by intentionally concealing from the parents the staff’s efforts to affirm or change the student’s gender identity.

Parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri learned that their son (G.F) was being treated as a girl in accordance with his wishes. Parents Jonathan Feliciano and Sandra Salmeron also joined the lawsuit alleging that the secret transitioning of children violates the free exercise of religion under both the state and federal constitutions.

Bonnie Manchester, a teacher in the district, informed parents, Foote and Silvestri, that their daughter (B.F.) had transitioned to “genderqueer”. Manchester was put on paid leave by the district for informing the parents of their daughter’s transition.

Read the full story ›

