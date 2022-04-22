A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
School staff brag about teaching CRT, 1619 curriculum

Deliberately violating the law

Published April 22, 2022 at 1:26pm
Published April 22, 2022 at 1:26pm
(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – An investigation of CRT in Iowa schools by Accuracy in Media is deeply concerning, but what is even worse is that these teachers say they are just getting started. The plan is to go further Marxist. They don’t care about the law at all.

Deceitful teachers throughout the nation are not following anti-CRT laws. Instead, they are just changing the name and teaching the same racist Marxist curriculum throughout the day.

They are teaching social justice, white privilege, and systemic racism. None of it is true, but that doesn’t matter. They also say they see it as a way to overturn capitalism.

Read the full story ›

