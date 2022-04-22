A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
$1 FOR 1 MONTH
FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The scientific meltdown over controversial discovery of 'biblical Sodom'

Everyone agrees something unusual happened

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2022 at 12:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Fleeing Sodom

Fleeing Sodom

(CHRISTIAN TODAY) – What everyone agrees on is that something unusual happened at Tall el-Hammam, an ancient settlement near the Dead Sea.

In a layer of ancient earth, archaeologists claim to have found evidence of an apocalyptic event: Melted rooftops. Disintegrated pottery. Unusual patterns in the rock formations that can be associated with intense heat. For another three to six centuries after 1650 B.C., the settlement's 100 acres lay fallow.

But when Steven Collins, the principal archaeologist at Tall el-Hammam, considered the scientists' evidence in an article that ran last year in the respected scientific journal Nature, he claimed that the incineration matched with the place and timing of the biblical account of Sodom and Gomorrah. This brought down on himself what in academic circles might be called hellfire.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teacher sues school district after officials fire him for attending Jan. 6 rally
School staff brag about teaching CRT, 1619 curriculum
School officials face lawsuit for hiding gender conversions from parents
State to require 2nd graders to learn about gender identity
Fast food chain under fire for offending Catholics
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×