Sen. Manchin: Keystone XL pipeline could be 'rebranded' to help energy crisis

(LEO TERRELL) – During a press conference with Canadian Premier Jason Kenney, Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (WV) said that the Keystone XL Pipeline could be “rebranded” or “rerouted” in order to combat the spiking gas prices for Americans.
“The horrific war that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has put on Ukraine is an atrocity,” Manchin said. “It truly is. And I don’t think it’s something, I don’t believe, that any of us can tolerate. And there shouldn’t be a thing that we should be counting on, or buying, or supporting, from Russia, that gives them the resources to use in this genocide that they’re committing in Ukraine. But with that, we have to be stronger. We have to be committed and resilient enough to be able to say ‘we’re going to produce the energy that the world needs. We’re going to extract and process the minerals, the critical minerals, that helps us with a cleaner environment, transitioning into a new world, if you will.’ But that can be done right here.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Manchin was later asked by a reporter if he believed the Keystone XL pipeline would be revived to address the need for more oil.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]