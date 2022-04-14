Sen. Manchin: Keystone XL pipeline could be 'rebranded' to help energy crisis

(LEO TERRELL) – During a press conference with Canadian Premier Jason Kenney, Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (WV) said that the Keystone XL Pipeline could be “rebranded” or “rerouted” in order to combat the spiking gas prices for Americans.

“The horrific war that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has put on Ukraine is an atrocity,” Manchin said. “It truly is. And I don’t think it’s something, I don’t believe, that any of us can tolerate. And there shouldn’t be a thing that we should be counting on, or buying, or supporting, from Russia, that gives them the resources to use in this genocide that they’re committing in Ukraine. But with that, we have to be stronger. We have to be committed and resilient enough to be able to say ‘we’re going to produce the energy that the world needs. We’re going to extract and process the minerals, the critical minerals, that helps us with a cleaner environment, transitioning into a new world, if you will.’ But that can be done right here.”

Manchin was later asked by a reporter if he believed the Keystone XL pipeline would be revived to address the need for more oil.

