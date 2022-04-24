A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Senate titan Orrin Hatch dead at 88

Conservative championed Clarence Thomas and Donald Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2022 at 11:10am
U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah (Hatch video screenshot)

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah (Hatch video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Orrin G. Hatch, a staunch conservative who became the longest-serving U.S. senator in Utah history, died Saturday at age 88, his foundation announced.

The Utah Republican commanded respect from both sides of the aisle after his election in 1976, steadfastly opposing abortion throughout his 42-year career while frequently riding to the defense of conservatives under fire.

Hatch, for instance, was a relentless defender of Clarence Thomas during the 1991 Supreme Court nomination fight and near the end of his career handed Donald Trump one of his first legislative victories by shepherding the 2017 tax cuts through the Senate Finance Committee.

Read the full story ›

