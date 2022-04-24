Senate titan Orrin Hatch dead at 88

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Orrin G. Hatch, a staunch conservative who became the longest-serving U.S. senator in Utah history, died Saturday at age 88, his foundation announced.

The Utah Republican commanded respect from both sides of the aisle after his election in 1976, steadfastly opposing abortion throughout his 42-year career while frequently riding to the defense of conservatives under fire.

Hatch, for instance, was a relentless defender of Clarence Thomas during the 1991 Supreme Court nomination fight and near the end of his career handed Donald Trump one of his first legislative victories by shepherding the 2017 tax cuts through the Senate Finance Committee.

