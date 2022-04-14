Senator: 'Grifter' Hunter Biden still ripping off taxpayers

The Secret Service detail's rental of a $30,000-per-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden drew attention last week, but that was on top of the agents who followed the wife of the president's son to Brazil, where she was photographed frolicking in the waves with male companions.

It's all too much for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who along with Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, has been investigating the national security implications of the Biden family's business deals with Chinese Communist Party firms, Russian oligarchs and many other shady operatives around the world seeking to access to the White House.

"You would think with all the news coming out about how Hunter Biden peddled influence and profited off his father's position and family name, he might try to keep a low profile and conduct himself in a way that limits taxpayer expenses because of his lifestyle," Johnson told DailyMail.com.

"But you would be wrong. Malibu and Ipanema Beach in Rio are nice places for grifters like Hunter, but very expensive for his security detail," he said, referring to Hunter's wife Melissa Cohen's solo trip to Rio de Janeiro last month.

TRENDING: Biden's energy policies have become deadly

Cohen was photographed on Ipanema Beach with a full Secret Service escort consisting of six SUVS, six Secret Service agents and seven Brazilian federal officers, costing thousands, DailyMail.com reported.

The investigation by Johnson and Grassley parallels a Justice Department criminal investigation into alleged tax fraud, money laundering, and illegal lobbying by the president's son.

Hunter himself is renting a $20,000 per month, 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Malibu with an art studio and 180-degree ocean views.

ABC News reported last week the Secret Service is paying $30,000-a-month to rent a Spanish-style sea view villa next door to Hunter with six bedrooms, a pool, tasting room, gym, spa, built-in BBQ and 'castle-like tower."

The home's estimated value is $6.2 million.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!