Senators want Citibank fired for funding abortion tourism

Citibank has launched a "brazen" effort to circumvent state law with a plan to promote abortions and pay for various expenses for employees, so it should lose the privilege of providing credit cards for various uses in the federal government, a coalition of senators is charging.

In a letter to Karen Gibson, the sergeant-at-arms at the U.S. Capitol, senators led by Steve Daines, R-Mont., are asking that Citibank's contract for various services to the government be ended immediately.

"On March 15, Citi sent a letter to stakeholders stating that 'in response to changes in reproductive health care laws [regarding abortion] in certain states in the U.S., beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources,'" the letter said.

"In other words, Citi is now paying for its employees to travel to obtain abortions out-of-State that are illegal in the employees' State. Citi's decision to finance abortion tourism for its employees, in brazen circumvention of State law, shows a reckless disregard for the lives of preborn children and disdain for the will of the people in the States in which Citi acts as an employer," the letter says.

The Washington Examiner said Daines' letter was joined by Sens. Roger Marshall, Kevin Cramer, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Roger Wicker, Mike Braun, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rick Scott, and James Lankford.l

They charged, "The U.S. Senate should not be administered through a company that facilitates abortion on demand and promotes a woke, pro-abortion agenda."

The Examiner explained the sergeant-at-arms is "responsible" for handing out credit cards to Senate members and others who deal with "flights, office supplies and other goods."

It was Citibank's CEO, Jane Fraser, who released her claim that by financing abortion travels, she was making Citi a "bank with a soul."

"Consistent with nearly five decades of federal policy against using taxpayer dollars to pay for abortions, taxpayer dollars used by the U.S. Senate should not be administered through a company that facilitates abortion on demand and promotes a woke, pro-abortion agenda. Accordingly, we ask that you immediately terminate the U.S. Senate’s existing contracts with Citi…," the senators wrote.

