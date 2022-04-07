Sex cult leader found guilty of exploitation scheme at college

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – 62-year-old Larry Ray was declared guilty on Wednesday for 15 counts of crimes that included sex trafficking, tax evasion, extortion and forced labor. It’s the culmination of a decades long story where the defendant stood trial in the manipulation of college students into a lifestyle of servitude.
"Today’s verdict finally brings [Larry Ray] to justice," responded New York prosecutors celebrating the decision.
"He used violence, threats, and psychological abuse to try and control and destroy their lives," US States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a statement about the ruling. "He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator: an evil man who did evil things."
