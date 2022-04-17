Sex, lies, and UFOs: Pentagon's head of counterintelligence and security ousted

(THE DEBRIEF) -- As the Pentagon’s Director for Defense Intelligence and a senior executive in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security OUSD(I&S), Garry Reid was in charge of all counterintelligence, security, and law enforcement operations within the Department of Defense.

This, in addition to heading up the Afghanistan Crisis Action Group, the office tasked with evacuating Afghan refugees during America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Now, in an exclusive, The Debrief has learned that Reid was recently dismissed from his responsibilities within the U.S. government.

