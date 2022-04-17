A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sex, lies, and UFOs: Pentagon's head of counterintelligence and security ousted

'Engaged in wide-ranging misconduct and corruption for years'

Published April 17, 2022
Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America use an MV-22B Osprey to conduct flight operations in the Philippine Sea, April 14, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rufus Hucks/Released)

Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America use an MV-22B Osprey to conduct flight operations in the Philippine Sea, April 14, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rufus Hucks)

(THE DEBRIEF) -- As the Pentagon’s Director for Defense Intelligence and a senior executive in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security OUSD(I&S), Garry Reid was in charge of all counterintelligence, security, and law enforcement operations within the Department of Defense.

This, in addition to heading up the Afghanistan Crisis Action Group, the office tasked with evacuating Afghan refugees during America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Now, in an exclusive, The Debrief has learned that Reid was recently dismissed from his responsibilities within the U.S. government.

Read the full story ›

