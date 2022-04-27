'We simply have no border left': Sheriffs accuse Biden of vaporizing boundary

Sheriffs representing districts along America's southern border say that Joe Biden virtually has vaporized the nation's security there, leaving nothing intact that can halt the flow of illegal aliens as well as illicit – and deadly – drugs.

A copy of the letter was obtained by Paul Bedard, who wrote about the concerns in his column at the Washington Examiner.

He explained the letter concerns "Joe Biden’s 15-month dismantling of U.S.-Mexico border protections and policies."

"We simply have no border left in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, or Southern California," they told Senate leaders.

The document was signed by Jonathan Thompson, the executive director of the influential National Sheriffs’ Association along with dozens of other sheriffs.

They are advocating for the continuation of the Trump-era COVID-19 restriction known as Title 42, which Biden wants to kill.

Even with that in place, the report said the letter charged, "Biden’s team has encouraged 1 million border crossers in just six months, and he warned that the surge had hidden other criminal adventures by illegal immigrants."

Further, the sheriffs' raise concerns about "fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ghost guns, ammunition and other deadly substances flowing across our border at this very moment."

They charge, "The administration since day one, phased out remain in Mexico (overturned by courts), reversed asylum restrictions, implemented 100 day pause on deportations and stopped building the barrier which defines our border. Now, the administration is ending one of our most effective health measures, Title 42, which seeks to return illegal immigrants to their home country during this pandemic. Today, there are thousands of immigrants in the jungles of the Darien gap headed to the U.S. border. We simply don’t know their health status and implore you to keep Title 42 as the last policy we have to keep Americans safe from COVID and a host of other communicable diseases carried by these immigrants."

Bedard reported the letter comes just as a Rasmussen Reports survey revealed that voters, at least 51% of them, believe Biden is "purposefully encouraging illegal immigration."

He continued, "And a TIPP Poll done for the sheriffs found that most people want the administration to crack down on illegal crossings. Among the findings of that survey: Eighty percent want criminal vetting and health screening of migrants, Sixty-one percent want local government approval before resettlement, Seventy-five percent agree that the federal government must inform local officials before resettlement."

Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, said immigrants are dying in the deserts and human smugglers are running rampant.

And violent crime in America is increasing.

""Unfortunately, Mr. Biden refuses to listen," he said.

