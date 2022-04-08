A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
South Dakota gov exposes what so many get wrong about prayer, public schools, constitution

Not backing down from her position

By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2022
Published April 8, 2022 at 12:46pm
Gov. Kristi Noem Speaks at CPAC 2022 (video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) believes too many critics misunderstand the First Amendment, particularly regarding the presence of faith in the public square.

“I have been, over the last 10 years, just constantly surprised by the amount of people who think that religion and prayer cannot be in our schools,” Noem recently told “The Prodigal Stories Podcast.” “And that that is what our Constitution and Founders intended, which is not true whatsoever.”

The governor said the real purpose of the constitutional language surrounding religious freedom was to ensure “our religion could not be unduly burdened by the government.”

Read the full story ›

