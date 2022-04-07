South Dakota governor to ban Critical Race Theory via executive order

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – This week, South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will sign an executive order banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) from being taught in grades K-12 in the state’s public schools. She made the announcement at a town hall meeting in Mobridge and shared the video of the announcement on social media, tweeting, “Critical Race Theory has no place in our South Dakota public education.”

In the tweet, Noem said that she had brought two pieces of legislation forward to ban CRT from K-12 and in the state’s universities. The university bill passed, “So now, in South Dakota going forward, Critical Race Theory cannot be taught in our universities,” she said. However, the legislature “killed the K-12 one,” Noem said, “So, tomorrow, I will be signing an executive order to make sure that Critical Race Theory is not taught to our kids in our public school systems, too.”

Back in December, when Noem introduced her anti-CRT legislation, she released a statement saying, “Americans believe ‘all men are created equal,’ and we also believe the American dream is available to all regardless of race, color, or national origin.”

