S&P 500, Nasdaq fall for 3rd day after report shows highest inflation since 1981

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday, after an early morning bounce gave way to selling as investors weighed the latest U.S. inflation data. The report showed another sharp increase in prices for last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 87.79 points lower, or 0.26%, to 34,220.29 after deepening losses in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 was also down 0.34% to 4,397.44. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3% to 13,371.57.

The major averages were sharply higher to start the session, with the Dow rallying as much as 361.89 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up as much as 1.3% and 2%, respectively, at their highs of the day. Wall Street was trying to recover from steep losses suffered in the previous session.

