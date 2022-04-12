A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
S&P 500, Nasdaq fall for 3rd day after report shows highest inflation since 1981

Dow Jones Industrial Average trades nearly 88 points lower

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2022 at 4:09pm
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday, after an early morning bounce gave way to selling as investors weighed the latest U.S. inflation data. The report showed another sharp increase in prices for last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 87.79 points lower, or 0.26%, to 34,220.29 after deepening losses in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 was also down 0.34% to 4,397.44. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3% to 13,371.57.

The major averages were sharply higher to start the session, with the Dow rallying as much as 361.89 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up as much as 1.3% and 2%, respectively, at their highs of the day. Wall Street was trying to recover from steep losses suffered in the previous session.

Read the full story ›

