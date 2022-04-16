State delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until 2023

(FOX NEWS) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren will not happen until at least the summer of next year.

In 2021, the Golden State was the first to announce that it would require all school-aged children to receive the vaccine. The mandate would allow exemptions for medical reasons and personal beliefs.

Newsom said he was waiting for final approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators to enforce the mandate.

