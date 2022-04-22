State to require 2nd graders to learn about gender identity

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – New sex-education standards that are set to go into effect in New Jersey this year have sparked a nationwide controversy and have even led to a public comment from the state’s Democratic governor, who supports the standards but wants clarification on what children will be taught.

The standards, approved in 2020, are scheduled to be implemented this fall and will expand what students across all grades will learn about several issues, including LGBTQ+ matters. For example, by the end of grade 2, children should be able to “discuss the range of ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may limit behavior.”

A state-approved lesson plan and activity for first graders teaches kids that gender identity is how they “feel.” A child can look like a boy on the outside but be a girl on the inside, according to the lesson.

