A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State rolls out digital COVID-19 vaccine cards

Optional identification available in 13 languages

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:35pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(KATU) – Oregon health officials rolled out a digital vaccine card option Wednesday which allows people to keep track of their COVID vaccination records online.

The Oregon Health Authority said the “My Electronic Vaccine Card” is an easy way to present proof of your COVID vaccines when requested by shops, airports, or other businesses. The card, which is completely optional, is available in 13 languages.

“The only information stored on the digital card is your name, date of birth and the types of vaccines you’ve received in Oregon,” the state said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Republican lawmaker rips into Biden's immigration policy: 'This is a mobile morgue'
Now Biden trying to blame inflation on tariffs on Chinese goods
The inflation draining your wallet, grocery cart, gas tank is far steeper than 8 percent
Ford reports its venture into electric vehicles is a disaster
'Forever chemicals' in many common household items linked to liver damage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×