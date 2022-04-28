State rolls out digital COVID-19 vaccine cards

(KATU) – Oregon health officials rolled out a digital vaccine card option Wednesday which allows people to keep track of their COVID vaccination records online.

The Oregon Health Authority said the “My Electronic Vaccine Card” is an easy way to present proof of your COVID vaccines when requested by shops, airports, or other businesses. The card, which is completely optional, is available in 13 languages.

“The only information stored on the digital card is your name, date of birth and the types of vaccines you’ve received in Oregon,” the state said.

Read the full story ›