States scale back food-stamp benefits even as prices soar

(AMERICA'S VOICE) -- Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades.
The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as governors end COVID-19 disaster declarations and opt out of an ongoing federal program that made their states eligible for dramatic increases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture began offering the increased benefit in April 2020 in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country.
Advertisement - story continues below
The result is that depending on the politics of a state, individuals and families in need find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.
TRENDING: Substitutionary atonement: Jesus died in our place
IMPORTANT NOTE: The latest issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine (available in both print and digital versions) insightfully explores the rapidly growing runaway inflation being visited upon America by the Biden administration, and is titled "THE LOOTING OF AMERICA: How the elites are robbing everyone else through runaway inflation and skyrocketing prices."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]