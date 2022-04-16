Staying hydrated may lower risk of heart failure, study says

(FOX NEWS) – Drinking water to maintain a healthy sodium level in the bloodstream may reduce the risk of heart failure, a chronic condition where the heart has difficulty pumping blood to match the body’s needs, according to a recent paper published in the European Heart Journal.

Over 6.2 million Americans suffer from heart failure, which is more than 2% of the United States population and is more common in those ages 65 and older, according to a recent press release on the study.

A team from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute analyzed data from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, which has been following approximately 16,000 adults over thirty years to better understand atherosclerosis and heart disease.

