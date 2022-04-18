Stocks fall slightly as investors brace for earnings reports, impact from higher rates

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell slightly to start a big week of earnings, kicked off by Bank of America reporting better-than-expected results, while traders kept an eye on rates.

The benchmark index dipped 0.02% to 4,391.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 39.54 points, or 0.1%, to 34,411.69. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.1%, falling to 13,332.36.

Stocks whipsawed in a rollercoaster session Monday after the 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest level since late 2018, trading at 2.884% at one point. The yield was at 1.71% to begin March, but has shot higher as the Federal Reserve pivoted to a more aggressive tightening stance. That change has weighed on stocks and triggered concerns about an impending recession.

Read the full story ›