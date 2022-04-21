Stolen election? 72% of Dems still think Hillary lost because of 'Russian interference'

There remain many questions unanswered about the irregularities of the 2020 presidential election.

But it's known that there were several malign influences at work against President Trump, including the $420 million Mark Zuckerberg gave to local election officials which often ended up being used to recruit voters from Democrat districts, a campaign a later analysis charged essentially bought the election for Joe Biden.

Also, many elections officials, based on COVID-19 worries, simply ignored their own state laws about mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting. And then there was the concerted legacy and social media campaign to suppress accurate, and damaging, reporting about the Biden family's overseas business scandals just days before the election. A Media Research Center study showed had that information been distributed routinely, enough voters would have withheld their support to deprive Biden of the election win.

President Trump has been blasted by his critics for his description of 2020 as a "stolen election."

But a new poll shows that even today, 72% of Democrats believe the 2016 election was stolen from Hillary Clinton.

Rasmussen Reports explained, "Fears of Russian interference in U.S. politics remain widespread, and Democratic voters overwhelmingly agree with Hillary Clinton that Russia is to blame for her defeat in 2016."

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it is likely that Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, including 26% who say it’s Very Likely. Forty-six percent (46%) don’t think it’s likely Russian interference changed the 2016 election, including 32% who say it is Not At All Likely," the organization reported.

Clinton herself said in an interview in 2020, "It's very clear that Russia succeeded. They believe that they were able to influence the minds and even votes of Americans, so why would they stop?"

The poll said 72% of Democrats "believe it’s likely the 2016 election outcome was changed by Russian interference, but that opinion is shared by only 30% of Republicans and 39% of voters not affiliated with either major party."

Rasmussen explained, "Last week, CNN reported that U.S. intelligence sources believe Russian President Vladimir Putin may be 'dialing up his attempts to interfere with American elections.' Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters think it’s likely Russia will try to interfere in this year’s congressional midterm elections, including 38% who say such interference is Very Likely. Thirty-four percent (34%) don’t believe Russian interference in the midterm elections is likely, including 16% who say it is Not At All Likely."

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was done April 14-17. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

It explained, "A majority (53%) of Democrats believe it is Very Likely that Russia will try to interfere in the midterm elections, an opinion shared by 33% of Republicans and 27% of unaffiliated voters. Twenty-two percent (22%) of Republicans, nine percent (9%) of Democrats and 17% of unaffiliated voters think Russian interference in the congressional midterm elections is Not At All Likely."

The report said voters with annual incomes above $200,000 "are most likely to think Russian interference changed the presidential election outcome in 2016, while those with incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 are most skeptical toward claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election."

Rasmussen said, "President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are most certain that Russian interference changed the 2016 election, and to fear future interference. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 86% believe it’s at least somewhat likely Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and 75% think it is Very Likely that Russia will try to interfere in this year’s congressional midterm elections. By contrast, among voters who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 18% think the 2016 election was changed by Russian interference, and just 20% say Russian interference in this year’s midterms is Very Likely."

