Stop calling the United States a 'democracy'

I'm not certain what prompted me to start down this path again. I've written about this in the past – the fact our nation is a representative republic – not a democracy.

Yet how many times have we heard: "Our democracy is under attack." Too many to count, I would venture.

We usually hear this from the left, quite literally, every time someone on the right complains about the state of our nation. But we also hear this more and more from those on the right – politicians and pundits alike. For many it may be a slip of the tongue. They meant to say republic, but out came democracy.

It may seem like an insignificant think, but it's not. Words mean things. Heck, to leftists, words can have such profound meaning as to be considered violence.

But seriously, it may well be that the majority of people, even the supposedly smart ones, right and left, really don't know the difference between a democracy and what the United States is, a representative republic.

Misusing words shouldn't come as much of a surprise. People do it all the time. The left makes a living on it. Just look at how we used to describe men and women, boys and girls. It was simple and almost without exception. Your sex (or gender) was indeed a binary choice. You're either one or the other – just as God (or nature) intended.

But that wasn't good enough for the loony left. One day sex and gender went their separate ways, and now sex is "biology" and gender is a social construct. And why? Because we allowed the lie that sex and gender are different to be repeated enough that it became "fact."

That and it creates chaos and inflames passions, which the left thrives on.

I'm convinced – have been for years, that the left, because of their hatred for the founding of this country, have wanted to rid us of our republic status and replace it with a democracy. After all – a representative republic is based on logic and dispassionate reason. Not that there's much left of that, but that was the intent. Democracy is emotion-based, where passions trump reason. This is what the left has been striving for since the dawn of the progressive movement.

Just for kicks, I went on the internet, to dictionary.com, to find the meaning of democracy. It had five definitions or variations.

Here is No. 2: "a state having such a form of government: The United States and Canada are democracies."

Well, there you go. I guess the founders were wrong.

Doing a further search, I also found this embittered article from November 2020, by Ursula Wolfe-Rocca, a writer at the radical leftist Zinn Education project, entitled, "The United States Is Not a Democracy. Stop Telling Students That It Is."

It was all about the 2016 presidential election and that damn Electoral College, set up by those racist dead white guys, bemoaning that if we had a democracy, Hillary would have vanquished Trump.

There were many, but the money quote that stood out to me was this: "The reactionary and undemocratic system by which we select our president was an insult to the urgency of the moment."

This, at least to me, is the key to this entire leftist movement. "The urgency of the moment."

They were successful, via the 17th Amendment, in bastardizing the way we choose our U.S. senators and thus the focus of the senators. The only thing remaining, as far as elections go, is to scrap the Electoral College. And man is it urgent. We've waited far too long.

Many on the right don't fear this the way many of us do. I mean, what are the odds of getting rid of the Electoral College?

As it turns out, the left found a work around – a possible way of keeping the Electoral College system intact (as it were) and still turn the presidential election into a national democratic election.

And unfortunately, for this shortsighted nation, they are getting ever closer to their dream.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is only 75 electoral votes away from fulfilling the democracy nightmare, in effect replacing the Electoral College with a national popular vote for president.

From the effort's website: "The National Popular Vote bill has been enacted by 16 jurisdictions possessing 195 electoral votes, including 4 small states (DE, HI, RI, VT), 8 medium-sized states (CO, CT, MD, MA, NJ, NM, OR, WA), 3 big states (CA, IL,NY), and the District of Columbia. The bill will take effect when enacted by states with 75 more electoral votes."

If they get to the magical 270 electoral votes, it's all over for us and America.

