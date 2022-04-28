Student committed suicide after bullying over vaccination status

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – On Monday, two grieving parents filed a lawsuit against a private school in Chicago, alleging that school officials failed to stop the bullying of their teenage son over his vaccination status, which eventually led to his suicide.

As reported by the New York Post, the suit filed by the parents of 15-year-old Nate Bronstein alleges that administrators at the Latin School of Chicago were repeatedly told by Bronstein himself of the constant bullying that he faced, but did nothing to stop the harassment and never informed his parents of the situation. The suit, filed in Cook County, names the school, several employees, and several parents of the alleged bullies all as defendants.

Bronstein had been transferred to the Latin School specifically because it was one of the only schools in the area that had gone back to in-person learning in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But during his time there, Bronstein fell victim to the spread of rumors throughout the student body that he was unvaccinated, despite the fact that he really had received the vaccine. Nate’s parents, Robert and Roselle, claimed that they had even reached out to the parents of the student who first started the false rumor, to no avail.

