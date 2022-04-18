Student dies in crucifixion event, audience think it's part of show

(MIRROR) -- A student has died during a re-enactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, which the audience reportedly thought was part of the performance.

The unnamed undergraduate at Clariantian University of Nigeria in Nekede fell down during the Passion of the Christ performance, according to Nigerian newspaper Vanguard.

The tragedy is said to have happened on Good Friday and people watching the play first thought it was a "joke" and part of the performance.

