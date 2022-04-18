A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Front PageSUDDEN DEATH
Student dies in crucifixion event, audience think it's part of show

'When he could not get up that was when we knew it was a serious matter'

Published April 17, 2022 at 8:39pm
(MIRROR) -- A student has died during a re-enactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, which the audience reportedly thought was part of the performance.

The unnamed undergraduate at Clariantian University of Nigeria in Nekede fell down during the Passion of the Christ performance, according to Nigerian newspaper Vanguard.

The tragedy is said to have happened on Good Friday and people watching the play first thought it was a "joke" and part of the performance.

Read the full story ›

