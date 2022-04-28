A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Study illuminates reason behind exceptionally promising treatment for cancer

Performance unmatched by other strategies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(MEDICAL NEWS) – A plant virus that infects legumes, called cowpea mosaic virus, has a special power that you may not have known about: when injected into a tumor, it triggers the immune system to treat the cancer – even metastatic cancer – and prevents it from recurring.

For the past seven years, researchers at the University of California San Diego and Dartmouth College have been studying and testing cowpea mosaic virus – in the form of nanoparticles – as a cancer immunotherapy and have reported promising results in lab mice and companion dog patients. Its performance has been unmatched by other cancer-fighting strategies the team has tested. But the exact reasons for its success have remained a mystery.

In a new study published in the journal Molecular Pharmaceutics, the researchers uncover details that explain why cowpea mosaic virus in particular is exceptionally effective against cancer.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Now Biden trying to blame inflation on tariffs on Chinese goods
The inflation draining your wallet, grocery cart, gas tank is far steeper than 8 percent
Ford reports its venture into electric vehicles is a disaster
'Forever chemicals' in many common household items linked to liver damage
State rolls out digital COVID-19 vaccine cards
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×