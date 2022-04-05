Supply chain hits Ford and Chevy hard, automakers forced to stop making 2 American muscle cars

As the U.S. supply chain crisis continues, it is driving car manufacturers to halt the production of two classic American muscle cars.
Ford Motor and General Motors are both having to stop production at Michigan plants this week because of parts shortages, Reuters reported.
That means Ford won't be producing Mustangs and GM won't be making Chevrolet Camaros.
Advertisement - story continues below
Ford announced that it was suspending production this week at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, where Mustangs are built.
"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants -- along with automakers and other industries around the world," the company said, according to WXYZ-TV in Detroit.
TRENDING: Comedy-club owners fear Will Smith's 'unhinged' behavior could encourage copycats
"Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect," it said. "All of our North American plants will run the week of April 4, except Flat Rock Assembly Plant."
Meanwhile, GM has halted operations at its Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant, where Camaros and Cadillac CT4s and CT5s are made, the Lansing State Journal reported Saturday.
Advertisement - story continues below
The report said the one-week shutdown was due to a "temporary parts shortage."
"The company is not disclosing what parts are in demand for competitive reasons, but the shortage is not due to a semiconductor chip shortage," the State Journal said.
Fox News reported that U.S. auto sales were down about 16 percent in the first quarter thanks to low inventories of available vehicles.
Ford sales have taken a hit. Last year, the company sold 52,414 Mustangs. This year, it has sold only 10,371 of the iconic cars.
This is a drastic decline since 2015, when the company sold more than 122,000 Mustangs, the Washington Examiner reported.
Advertisement - story continues below
Chevrolet Camaros are doing even worse in sales.
Last year, just 21,893 Camaros were sold. This year, only 6,710 have been sold, the Examiner reported.
While Ford and GM are notably shutting down production at two plants, all automakers have had to sacrifice some production because of the supply chain problems.
The whole auto industry is struggling with the global chip shortage, which was originally triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Driving reported.
Advertisement - story continues below
A month ago, Ford warned that these shortages would result in a decline in vehicle volume in this financial quarter.
The plant in Michigan is the second one at which Ford is having to stop production. Last month, the automaker also had to halt production at its Kansas City assembly plant, which is where F-150 pickups are built, Driving reported.
Ford and GM are expecting to have their Michigan plants up and running again by April 11, Fox News reported.
But the overall supply shortage for production does not seem to be disappearing.
Advertisement - story continues below
In the face of this problem, President Joe Biden last month touted legislation that would put more than $50 billion into domestic research and development of semiconductors.
He lamented how the supply chain crisis has highlighted American dependency on foreign products.
"We barely produce 10 percent of these computer chips, despite being a leader on chip design and research. This puts us at the mercy of shortages and supply chain bottlenecks," Biden said March 9, according to a White House transcript.
"But we have an opportunity -- we have an opportunity to reclaim the position of leadership."
Advertisement - story continues below
The president said that "the bottom line is this bipartisan innovation bill will allow us to stamp more products 'Made in America.' And it’s going to bolster our national security and our economic security. It matters, so let’s get it done."
In the meantime, however, the supply chain issues are taking a toll on American automakers and customers.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]