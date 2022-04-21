A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Survey: 53 percent of Canadians just $200 away from insolvency

31 percent can't pay bills

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 21, 2022 at 4:08pm
(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – A new Ipsos survey conducted for MNP suggests that 31 percent of Canadians aren't earning enough to cover their bills. Respondents said that their incomes aren't covering bills and debt payments, with 53 percent of respondents saying that they are $200 away from insolvency.

The survey, of 2,000 Canadians, was conducted between March 9 and 15, taking place just a week before the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate in an effort to curb inflation that has already hit Canadians' pockets hard.

The survey shows that 52 percent of respondents were already feeling the effects of high interest rates.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







